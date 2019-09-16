White Sox walk home winning run, Lewis HRs in Mariners' win

Seattle Mariners' Tom Murphy watches ball four for a bases-loaded walk from Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jose Ruiz in the bottom of the ninth inning to win a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Seattle.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Ruiz walked Tom Murphy with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners won via walk-off for the second straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-10 on Sunday.

A day after former White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez hit a game-ending homer in the 10th, Seattle rallied from five runs down to again beat Chicago.

Top prospect Kyle Lewis hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, his fourth connection in six major league games. Mallex Smith then tied it at 10 with a single that scored pinch-runner Keon Broxton from second base.

Austin Adams (2-2) struck out Chicago's top three batters in the ninth for the win. He got Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada on three pitches each.

Ruiz (2-2) gave up a single to Ausitn Nola to open the ninth. Lewis singled and right fielder Ryan Cordell bobbled the ball, allowing Nola to move to third. He was replaced by pinch-runner Braden Bishop. After an intentional walk to load the bases, Ruiz walked Murphy on six pitches.

The Mariners batted around twice, scoring five runs in the fourth and eighth innings.

The walk wiped away an eight-run fifth inning for Chicago that included a grand slam by Wellington Castillo, who had five RBIs, and a three-run home run by Adam Engel.

Nola had four hits.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

Major League Baseball has expressed "regret" over a miscommunication that resulted in Narvaez's game-ending homer.

Narvaez hit a ball off the top of the wall in the bottom of the 10th inning that was ruled a home run by umpires. The ball did not clear the fence, and had a replay review been conducted, Narvaez would have been awarded a double and the game would have continued tied at 1. There was confusion over which elements of the play Chicago manager Rick Renteria wanted to challenge. There was also concern that Narvaez may have missed home plate.

"In last night's game there was conversation between the umpires and the White Sox as to the procedure for potentially reviewing two different aspects of the game-ending play," MLB said in a statement Sunday. "There was then a misinterpretation regarding Chicago's desire to have any aspect of the play reviewed. We regret that this miscommunication resulted in not reviewing the home run call on the field."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF/DH Domingo Santana (right elbow strain) will be available to the team beginning Tuesday at Pittsburgh. While he'll be on the lineup card, manager Scott Servais said he'd probably be used on a spot basis since it's been several weeks since he's played.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (9-13, 5.35 ERA) will take the mound at Minnesota on Monday.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (15-11, 4.30 ERA) will seek to extend his career high for victories when Seattle visits Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

