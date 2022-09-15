White Sox pound 5 homers, rock 1st-place Guardians 8-2 TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 15, 2022
CLEVELAND (AP) — Elvis Andrus hit one of Chicago's five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis — and backed up a pregame swipe at the Guardians — as the White Sox cut Cleveland's lead in the AL Central to three games with an 8-2 victory in a makeup game Thursday.
Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis (0-2), who became the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969.