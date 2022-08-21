White Sox-Guardians rained out, makeup game on Sept. 15 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Aug. 21, 2022 Updated: Aug. 21, 2022 3:39 p.m.
Members of the Cleveland Guardians ground crew inspect the left field turf at Progressive Field as water covers part of the warning track in left and center fields before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
2 of8 Unidentified members of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew wait with Guardians manager Terry Francona, second from right, and Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa, right, for umpires as they inspect the condition of Progressive Field before a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Unidentified members of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew, left, meet with umpire David Rackley, third from left, and umpire Chad Fairchild, second from right, and Guardians manager Terry Francona, third from right, and Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa, right, to discuss the Progressive Field conditions before a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 An unidentified fan reacts to a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians being canceled due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa, left, and Ed Cassin, director of team travel walk in the outfield at Progressive Field while inspecting the field after a heavy rain before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less
CLEVELAND (AP) — The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had their Sunday game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain.
No precipitation fell for more than three hours before the game was called following a delay of 2 hours, 56 minutes. Play never began as the groundskeepers kept the tarp on the infield from Saturday night.