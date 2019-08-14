https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/White-Sox-4-Astros-1-14302556.php
White Sox 4, Astros 1
|Houston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Goins 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Skole 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|Chicago
|030
|100
|00x—4
E_Ti.Anderson (20), Devenski (1). DP_Houston 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Houston 3, Chicago 7. 2B_Cordell (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Devenski L,2-1
|2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Biagini
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Rondon
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Joe.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|Nova W,8-9
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Nova (Correa). WP_Nova, Biagini.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:21. A_19,559 (40,615).
View Comments