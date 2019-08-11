White Sox 3, Athletics 2

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 1 1 0 L.Grcia cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Grssman lf 2 0 1 0 Jay rf 3 0 0 0 Pinder ph-lf 2 1 1 0 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 2 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Skole dh 3 0 0 0 Canha cf 4 0 2 0 J.McCnn ph-dh 1 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 5 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Goins 3b 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 3 1 1 1 Hrrmann c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 We.Cstl c 3 0 1 1 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 35 2 10 0 Totals 30 3 7 2

Oakland 000 000 002—2 Chicago 001 010 10x—3

E_Goins (5), Herrmann (2). DP_Chicago 3. LOB_Oakland 13, Chicago 5. 2B_Pinder (16), L.Garcia (22), J.Abreu (25). HR_El.Jimenez (19). SB_L.Garcia 2 (14). S_Jay (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Roark L,7-8 6 2-3 6 3 2 0 7 Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Buchter 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Hendriks 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Chicago R.Lopez W,7-9 6 1-3 6 0 0 3 3 Marshall H,10 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Bummer H,14 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Colome S,23-24 1 2 2 0 2 3

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:19. A_27,026 (40,615).