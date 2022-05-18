Wheeler K's 9 in 7 shutout innings, Phillies top Padres 3-0 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 9:59 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, left, and Zack Wheeler talk during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, right, reacts after hitting a home run against San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell adjusts his hat during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 San Diego Padres' Blake Snell pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos jogs to the dugout during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out nine over seven shutout innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Wheeler (2-3), who lost his first three starts of the season, had yet another outing more in line with the ones that helped him finish second in NL Cy Young Award voting last season. He allowed four hits and walked none over 94 pitches.