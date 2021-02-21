Westbrook gets triple-double as Wizards beat Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards snapped Portland's six-game win streak with a 118-111 victory over Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Bradley Beal scored 37 points, helping Washington to its fourth straight win. Rui Hachimura added 17 points, and reserve Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 rebounds.