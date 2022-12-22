West Virginia 75, Stony Brook 64

Policelli 1-8 0-0 3, Sarvan 4-8 2-2 13, Fitzmorris 2-4 4-4 8, Roberts 1-2 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 4-14 7-7 16, Onyekonwu 3-8 2-2 11, Pettway 5-7 0-0 10, Muratori 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 15-15 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title