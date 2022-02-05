West Ham, Chelsea come from behind to oust lowly opponents
1 of6 Kidderminster's Alex Penny, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Kidderminster Harriers and West Ham United at Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster, England, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Rui Vieira/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Plymouth's Ryan Hardie, right, reacts after he missed to score from the penalty spot during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Chelsea and Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Kidderminster manager Russell Penn, center, stands with his players after the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Kidderminster Harriers and West Ham United at Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster, England, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Kidderminster lost the match 2-1 after extra time. Rui Vieira/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Plymouth's Macaulay Gillesphey, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Chelsea and Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LONDON (AP) — When the FA Cup fourth-round game entered stoppage time, West Ham was facing a humiliating loss to sixth-tier side Kidderminster.
Alex Penny had scored in the 19th minute for the National North division’s third-place team who were outplaying the millionaires from London who are only point away from the Champions League places in the Premier League.