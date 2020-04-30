West Conn completed an undefeated season last month with a 25-4 victory over Boston College in the Ridgefield Basketball Association’s 6th-8th grade girls division championship game. Maddie Pickett, Jessica Nightingale and Claire Burns scored six points apiece for West Conn, with Mika Bernard adding four points and Isabelle Anandappa contributing three points. Caroline Baker, Kyela McGuire and Lily Bevington, provided tough defense for West Conn, which ended the season with a 12-0 record. Shown (left to right) are: Assistant coach Darrin McGuire, Maddie Pickett, Jessica Nightingale, Mikaella Bernard, Claire Burns, Lily Bevington, Isabelle Anandappa, Caroline Baker, Kyela McGuire, and Coach John Burns.