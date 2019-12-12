https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Wednesday-s-Scores-14900661.php
Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 66, Central Kitsap 25
Castle Rock 53, Hoquiam 50
Coupeville 56, Friday Harbor 37
North Kitsap 86, Bremerton 51
Port Angeles 81, Neah Bay 24
Republic 78, Springdale 70
Tumwater 49, Steilacoom 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 63, Lakes 11
Clallam Bay 56, Taholah 51
Curtis 51, Bellarmine Prep 50
Kentridge 57, Kennedy 29
Kentwood 50, Hazen 43
Klahowya 54, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 24
La Conner 86, Mount Baker 44
Liberty 48, Mercer Island 36
Raymond 44, Chief Leschi 33
Stevenson 73, Columbia Adventist Academy 43
Todd Beamer 60, Thomas Jefferson 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
