Wednesday's College Basketball
EAST
Georgian Court 63, Queens (NY) 58
Rhode Island 73, Manhattan 66
Saint Louis 64, Boston College 54
SOUTH
Berry 61, Ferrum 53
Colorado St. 79, Washington St. 69
Drake 63, Murray St. 53
Furman 58, Texas-Arlington 57
Georgia St. 81, Charlotte 78, OT
Loyola of Chicago 68, Old Dominion 61
Michigan 83, Iowa St. 76
North Alabama 73, MVSU 50
North Carolina 76, Alabama 67
Northeastern 79, Weber St. 69
St. Thomas (Fla.) 77, Voorhees 61
Virginia 46, Maine 26
W. Carolina 78, Bryan 54
MIDWEST
Missouri-St. Louis 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 59
SOUTHWEST
Gardner-Webb 67, N. Colorado 62
Tulsa 78, SC State 47
UT Martin 76, Boston U. 73
FAR WEST
Michigan St. 75, UCLA 62
