CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Webb had a touchdown pass and a touchdown catch to power Jacksonville State to a 40-16 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Webb staked Jacksonville State (7-2, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) to a 6-0 first-quarter lead with a 48-yard scoring strike to Perry Carter. CJ Evans Jr. scored on a 4-yard run on the final play of the quarter to give Austin Peay (5-3, 1-2) a 7-6 lead.