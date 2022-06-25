Webb helps Giants end three-game skid with 9-2 win over Reds
GIDEON RUBIN, Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.
Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid. They had lost five of six after winning seven of their previous eight.