Watson helps Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 7:39 p.m.
Washington State's Nakia Watson (25) runs past Wisconsin's Jake Chaney (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's Clay Cundiff catches a touchdown pass in front of Washington State's Travion Brown (82) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's Clay Cundiff is congratulated after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Washington State's Nakia Watson (25) is congratulated after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) is stopped during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington StateSaturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Washington State's Jaden Hicks (25) tries to stop Wisconsin's Skyler Bell (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz (5) runs past Washington State's Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Washington State's Billy Riviere III (42) catches a pass in front of Wisconsin's Preston Zachman (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns against his former team as Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 on Saturday.
Watson scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and put the Cougars (2-0) ahead for good by turning a short completion into a 31-yard score with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2019-20 before transferring.
