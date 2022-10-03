Waters hits 3-run homer in 10th, Royals beat Guardians 5-2 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Oct. 3, 2022
1 of14 Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez tags out Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez attempting to steal second base during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a single off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. forces out Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw at second base on a ball hit by Steven Kwan during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan watches his single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke forces out Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) scores past Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor on a sacrifice fly by Michael Massey during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. attempts but cannot throw out Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias at first base after committing a fielding error during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.
Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left field, scoring automatic runner Nicky Lopez and Michael A. Taylor. The 23-year-old outfielder went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as Kansas City won for the second time in seven games.