Washington-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Austin Meadows pops out to shallow left field to Trea Turner. Brandon Lowe flies out to deep left center field to Juan Soto. Randy Arozarena hit by pitch. Nate Lowe doubles to deep right field. Randy Arozarena scores. Manuel Margot strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Nationals 0.

Nationals sixth. Trea Turner flies out to deep right field to Manuel Margot. Juan Soto walks. Asdrubal Cabrera homers to right field. Juan Soto scores. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging. Carter Kieboom flies out to right center field to Kevin Kiermaier.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Rays 1.

Rays ninth. Mike Brosseau pinch-hitting for Michael Perez. Mike Brosseau strikes out on a foul tip. Austin Meadows flies out to right center field to Michael A. Taylor. Brandon Lowe homers to right field. Yoshi Tsutsugo strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Rays 2.

Nationals tenth. Luis Garcia homers to center field. Carter Kieboom scores. Victor Robles called out on strikes. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Jake Noll strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 4, Rays 2.