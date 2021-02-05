Washington St breaks through at Oregon 74-71 behind Bonton Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 1:56 a.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 23 points and Washington State made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 30 seconds to defeat Oregon 74-71 on Thursday night, the Cougars' first win in Eugene since 2009 and first-ever in Matthew Knight Arena.
The Cougars led for the final 17 minutes but never more than by the eight points with seven minutes to goby five or less for the last 6:20. The eight point lead came when Efe Abogidi followed two Bonton free throws with a spectacular dunk on a Bonton assist and then made two free throws for his only points of the game.