Washington St. 83, Texas St. 61

Martin 1-4 1-2 3, Morgan 3-6 4-5 10, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Dawson 2-6 1-3 7, Harrell 5-9 6-9 17, Drinnon 0-4 0-0 0, Sykes 5-6 0-0 10, Love 4-7 0-4 8, Coleman 2-3 0-3 4, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 12-26 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title