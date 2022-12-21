Washington St. 70, Houston 63

Motuga 6-6 2-2 14, Murekatete 2-6 4-4 8, Leger-Walker 5-15 1-2 11, Teder 1-8 8-9 11, Wallack 3-5 2-2 11, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Sarver 3-3 2-2 8, Tuhina 3-7 1-3 7, Totals 23-51 20-24 70
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title