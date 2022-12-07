Washington St. 68, N. Kentucky 47

Brandon 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Rhodes 2-7 2-2 6, Vinson 2-8 0-0 4, Warrick 3-9 3-6 10, Faulkner 5-8 0-0 11, Robinson 2-3 2-4 7, Zorgvol 3-4 0-0 6, Pivorius 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Sumler 0-0 1-1 1, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 8-13 47.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title