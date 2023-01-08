Washington St. 66, Washington 52

Daniels 3-7 4-6 10, Schwartz 3-9 0-0 7, Van Dyke 2-8 1-4 5, Noble 2-12 2-2 6, Oliver 2-6 2-2 6, Grothaus 1-2 0-0 2, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Ladine 1-4 0-0 3, Stines 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 20-60 9-14 52
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title