Washington St. 66, George Washington 64

Lindo 5-8 0-0 10, Brown 3-4 0-1 6, Adams 6-10 4-5 17, Bishop 5-14 0-2 10, Clark 0-2 1-2 1, Dean 5-9 0-0 10, Edwards 3-6 2-2 10, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 7-12 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title