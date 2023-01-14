Washington St. 63, Oregon St. 56

Motuga 2-2 0-0 4, Murekatete 5-16 0-0 10, Leger-Walker 6-19 0-0 14, Teder 5-10 0-0 12, Wallack 7-9 2-2 17, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 3-7 0-0 6, Totals 28-66 2-2 63
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title