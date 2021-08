Nationals second. Luis Garcia walks. Riley Adams strikes out swinging. Sean Nolin out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Marcus Stroman to Javier Baez. Luis Garcia to second. Lane Thomas doubles to deep right center field. Luis Garcia scores. Alcides Escobar singles to shallow right field. Lane Thomas scores. Juan Soto grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Stroman to Pete Alonso.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Mets 0.

Mets third. Kevin Pillar homers to center field. Patrick Mazeika flies out to center field to Lane Thomas. Marcus Stroman strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar singles to center field.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Mets 1.

Mets fifth. Jeff McNeil flies out to left field to Yadiel Hernandez. Kevin Pillar homers to left field. Patrick Mazeika doubles to right field. Marcus Stroman strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar grounds out to shortstop, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Mets 2.

Nationals seventh. Riley Adams singles to shallow center field. Gerardo Parra pinch-hitting for Patrick Murphy. Gerardo Parra flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Lane Thomas called out on strikes. Alcides Escobar singles to center field. Riley Adams to third. Alcides Escobar to second. Riley Adams scores. Juan Soto strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Mets 2.

Mets seventh. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow right field. Kevin Pillar hit by pitch. Jeff McNeil to second. Patrick Mazeika pops out to shallow infield to Ryne Harper. Michael Conforto pinch-hitting for Trevor May. Michael Conforto homers to center field. Kevin Pillar scores. Jeff McNeil scores. Jonathan Villar doubles to deep center field. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to second base, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell. Jonathan Villar to third. Francisco Lindor grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Josh Bell.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Nationals 3.