Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Camas (5) 12-2 68 1 2. Woodinville (2) 12-1 65 2 3. Tahoma 12-1 51 3 4. Davis 11-1 48 4 5. Eastlake 10-2 42 6 6. Sumner 12-1 37 7 7. Kamiakin 8-2 17 9 8. Emerald Ridge 9-3 15 5 9. Bothell 10-2 12 NR 10. Richland 6-4 10 8