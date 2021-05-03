Washington Capitals Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MAY 3, 2021 Washington Capitals POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 51 14 37 51 0 14 5 0 0 84 .167 D 74 John Carlson 49 10 32 42 -6 12 3 0 1 118 .085 F 8 Alex Ovechkin 43 24 18 42 -7 12 9 0 6 178 .135 F 77 T.J. Oshie 50 18 21 39 -3 18 11 0 1 98 .184 F 43 Tom Wilson 42 12 19 31 2 53 4 1 4 76 .158 F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 41 9 20 29 7 18 1 0 4 78 .115 D 2 Justin Schultz 44 3 22 25 10 10 0 0 1 63 .048 F 15 Jakub Vrana 39 11 14 25 9 8 0 0 4 68 .162 F 20 Lars Eller 39 7 14 21 -1 14 0 0 2 58 .121 F 73 Conor Sheary 48 12 8 20 -3 14 1 0 0 71 .169 D 9 Dmitry Orlov 46 8 10 18 11 18 0 0 2 76 .105 F 10 Daniel Sprong 38 11 7 18 8 8 0 0 2 62 .177 D 4 Brenden Dillon 51 2 15 17 13 45 0 0 0 44 .045 F 21 Garnet Hathaway 51 5 10 15 6 59 0 0 0 54 .093 F 62 Carl Hagelin 51 5 8 13 4 12 0 1 0 75 .067 D 3 Nick Jensen 48 2 11 13 6 14 0 0 0 54 .037 F 26 Nic Dowd 51 9 2 11 1 24 0 0 2 59 .153 D 33 Zdeno Chara 50 2 7 9 7 32 0 0 0 57 .035 F 24 Richard Panik 36 3 6 9 -9 16 1 0 0 40 .075 F 39 Anthony Mantha 9 4 2 6 -2 2 1 0 0 22 .182 F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 5 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk 16 1 1 2 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .100 F 28 Daniel Carr 4 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 16 Philippe Maillet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 24 Connor McMichael 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 64 Brian Pinho 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 17 Michael Raffl 5 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 8 .000 D 71 Jonas Siegenthaler 7 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 51 172 288 460 45 421 36 2 29 1470 .117 OPPONENT TOTALS 51 150 235 385 -65 393 25 8 17 1482 .101 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 41 Vitek Vanecek 33 1876 2.75 18 9 4 2 86 931 0.908 0 0 0 30 Ilya Samsonov 19 1092 2.69 13 4 1 2 49 499 0.902 0 1 0 31 Craig Anderson 3 107 2.8 1 1 0 0 5 42 0.881 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 51 3096 2.75 32 14 5 4 140 1472 .899 172 288 421 OPPONENT TOTALS 51 3096 3.24 19 26 6 3 165 1463 .883 150 235 393 More for youSportsNewtown's Ben Mason selected by Ravens, Windsor's Jason...By Dan NowakSportsUConn star Paige Bueckers undergoes ankle surgeryBy Doug Bonjour