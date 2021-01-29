Washington Capitals Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 29, 2021 Washington Capitals POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 8 4 6 10 -1 2 2 0 0 22 .182 D 74 John Carlson 8 3 6 9 -2 2 2 0 1 24 .125 F 77 T.J. Oshie 8 2 5 7 1 8 2 0 0 15 .133 F 43 Tom Wilson 6 4 3 7 2 4 1 0 1 9 .444 D 2 Justin Schultz 8 2 4 6 9 0 0 0 1 14 .143 F 13 Jakub Vrana 8 3 3 6 4 2 0 0 1 16 .188 F 8 Alex Ovechkin 4 1 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 13 .077 D 4 Brenden Dillon 8 1 3 4 6 9 0 0 0 4 .250 D 33 Zdeno Chara 8 1 2 3 7 4 0 0 0 14 .071 F 26 Nic Dowd 8 2 1 3 5 8 0 0 0 7 .286 F 21 Garnet Hathaway 8 2 1 3 5 2 0 0 0 6 .333 F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 4 1 2 3 1 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 73 Conor Sheary 6 2 1 3 -1 4 0 0 0 4 .500 F 20 Lars Eller 7 1 1 2 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .125 F 14 Richard Panik 8 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 13 .000 F 10 Daniel Sprong 6 1 1 2 -1 0 0 0 0 11 .091 F 28 Daniel Carr 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 62 Carl Hagelin 8 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 11 .000 D 3 Nick Jensen 5 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 24 Connor McMichael 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dmitry Orlov 4 0 0 0 -4 2 0 0 0 2 .000 F 64 Brian Pinho 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 34 Jonas Siegenthaler 4 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 8 30 49 79 32 65 7 0 4 221 .136 OPPONENT TOTALS 8 24 39 63 -34 54 7 1 1 253 .095 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 41 Vitek Vanecek 6 371 2.75 4 0 2 0 17 200 0.915 0 0 0 30 Ilya Samsonov 2 125 3.36 1 0 1 0 7 53 0.868 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 8 496 3.0 5 0 3 0 24 253 .905 30 49 65 OPPONENT TOTALS 8 496 3.5 3 4 1 0 28 219 .864 24 39 54 More for youSportsNo. 19 Arkansas upsets third-ranked UConnBy Doug BonjourSportsFormer UConn star George Springer happy to be closer to homeBy Will Aldam