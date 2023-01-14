Washington 81, California 78, OT

Bowser 2-4 1-1 6, Newell 10-18 0-0 21, Thiemann 6-12 1-3 13, Brown 4-8 3-6 12, Clayton 3-13 3-3 11, Kuany 3-9 1-2 9, Alajiki 1-4 1-4 4, Okafor 0-2 2-2 2, Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 12-21 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title