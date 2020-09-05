Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Copper 33:58 2-7 2-2 1-10 1 0 6
Williams 31:09 2-10 0-0 0-1 1 2 5
Dolson 17:19 3-6 1-1 0-0 0 3 7
Quigley 27:41 4-14 2-2 0-2 2 2 12
Vandersloot 30:18 6-9 1-2 0-2 11 2 16
Parker 25:07 8-9 0-0 3-5 1 3 17
Hebard 17:40 2-3 0-0 0-3 1 1 4
Mavunga 10:23 1-3 0-0 0-5 1 1 2
Colson 5:26 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Jenkins 0:59 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 28-63 6-7 4-29 18 14 69

Percentages: FG .444, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Vandersloot 3-3, Quigley 2-10, Parker 1-2, Williams 1-6, Mavunga 0-1, Copper 0-2, Dolson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Parker 5, Colson 2, Copper 2, Dolson, Vandersloot, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Vandersloot 2, Copper, Hebard, Parker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Leslie 28:12 2-7 0-0 2-4 2 0 4
Meesseman 32:58 5-10 3-4 1-1 5 2 15
Hines-Allen 31:14 9-15 0-0 0-10 1 1 19
Atkins 24:09 5-9 0-0 0-4 1 5 13
Mitchell 36:01 6-10 4-4 0-4 12 2 20
Gemelos 20:55 2-4 0-0 0-3 4 2 4
Hawkins 18:42 1-6 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Sutton 3:59 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Coates 3:50 0-2 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Totals 200:00 31-64 7-8 4-31 26 12 79

Percentages: FG .484, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Mitchell 4-7, Atkins 3-6, Meesseman 2-5, Hines-Allen 1-4, Gemelos 0-2, Leslie 0-2, Hawkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Meesseman).

Turnovers: 9 (Mitchell 4, Atkins 2, Meesseman 2, Hawkins).

Steals: 7 (Meesseman 3, Atkins 2, Leslie, Sutton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago 21 19 14 15 69
Washington 32 13 16 18 79

T_1:43.