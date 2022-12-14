Washington 74, Cal Poly 68

Koroma 4-9 2-2 10, Stevenson 3-8 1-2 8, Hunter 4-10 2-2 13, Pierce 1-6 1-2 3, Taylor 6-15 0-0 13, Fleming 5-9 0-1 12, Sanders 1-2 0-0 3, Penn-Johnson 3-3 0-0 6, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Prukop 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-9 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title