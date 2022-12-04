Washington 73, Colorado 63

da Silva 6-14 1-4 13, Lovering 2-4 0-3 4, Hadley 7-10 1-1 15, Simpson 5-10 1-1 13, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, O'Brien 1-5 2-2 4, Clifford 1-4 1-2 4, Hammond 1-1 0-0 2, Ruffin 2-5 0-0 6, Gabbidon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 6-13 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title