Washington 7, Oakland 5

E_Meneses (2). DP_Oakland 0, Washington 2. LOB_Oakland 10, Washington 12. 2B_Langeliers (5), L.Thomas (20). 3B_Pache (2), Call (1). HR_Langeliers (3), Meneses (7). SB_Hernández (9), Vargas (2), Robles (14). S_Allen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Waldichuk 4 2-3 5 1 1 4 6 Payamps 2 2 1 1 0 0 Moll H,15 1 0 1 1 0 3 Puk BS,4-8 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 N.Ruiz L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 4 3 1 1

Washington Espino 5 5 1 1 0 6 Arano 1 1 0 0 1 1 McGee 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Edwards Jr. 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Ramírez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Harvey W,1-0 1 1 2 1 2 2

Payamps pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Arano (Murphy), Moll (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_4:02. A_26,877 (41,339).