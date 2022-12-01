Washington 60, Seattle 49

Kyrkjebo 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 1-6 3-4 5, Clark 3-10 2-3 8, Howard 2-9 4-8 9, Walker 2-6 1-2 7, Michaelsen 0-1 0-2 0, Phillips 0-1 0-0 0, Bariteau 0-0 0-0 0, Blauenfeldt 1-4 2-2 4, Liggett 2-3 0-0 5, Korolenko 4-8 0-0 11, Totals 15-50 12-21 49
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title