Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Recommended Video:

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 3 7 3 Totals 24 4 6 3 Nimmo cf-rf 4 0 2 0 Stevenson lf 3 2 2 2 McNeil rf-2b 4 0 1 0 Turner ss 3 0 0 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 0 0 0 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 Hernandez dh 3 0 0 0 Canó 2b 3 0 1 0 Holt 1b 2 2 1 0 Heredia pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 3 0 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 0 García 2b 2 0 0 0 Giménez ss 1 0 0 0 Harrison 3b 3 0 0 1 Rosario ph-ss 2 1 1 1 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 2 1 0 0 Ramos c 3 1 1 2

New York 002 100 0 — 3 Washington 001 111 x — 4

E_Holt (1). DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 6, Washington 5. 2B_Canó (8). HR_Ramos (5), Rosario (4), Stevenson 2 (1). SB_Soto (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York deGrom 5 5 3 3 2 10 Castro L,1-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Díaz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Washington Scherzer W,5-4 6 6 3 3 2 7 Harris S,1-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_deGrom, Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Joe West; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:39.