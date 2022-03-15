Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington won shootout 2-1

First Period_1, Washington, Mantha 4 (Kuznetsov, Sheary), 12:21. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 24 (Chara, Dobson), 4:55. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 10 (Bailey, Pageau), 17:02. Penalties_Washington bench, served by Ovechkin (Delay of Game), 4:55.

Third Period_4, Washington, Jonsson-Fjallby 1 (Orlov), 10:13. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 37 (Kuznetsov), 15:02. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 22 (Nelson, Dobson), 18:01. Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 6:04; Martin, NYI (Holding), 6:04.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Washington 2 (Kuznetsov NG, Backstrom NG, Oshie G, Sprong NG, Ovechkin NG, Carlson NG, van Riemsdyk NG, Mantha G), N.Y. Islanders 1 (Beauvillier NG, Wahlstrom NG, Palmieri G, Barzal NG, Bailey NG, Dobson NG, Nelson NG, Lee NG).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-10-10-1_32. Washington 9-7-9-7_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; Washington 0 of 0.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 4-12-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Washington, Vanecek 15-7-5 (32-29).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:47.

Referees_Justin Johnson, Andrew Smith. Linesmen_Jon Mclsaac, Kendrick Nicholson.