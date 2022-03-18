Washington 4, Carolina 3

Washington 2 0 1 1 \u2014 4 Carolina 1 2 0 0 \u2014 3 Washington won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Carolina, Jarvis 9 (Lorentz), 5:17. 2, Washington, Kuznetsov 21, 7:32. 3, Washington, Carlson 11 (Hathaway, McMichael), 10:45. Second Period_4, Carolina, Trocheck 17 (Bear), 7:06. 5, Carolina, Jarvis 10 (Staal, Svechnikov), 19:47. Third Period_6, Washington, Ovechkin 39 (Backstrom), 14:56 (pp). Overtime_None. Shootout_Washington 1 (Kuznetsov NG, Backstrom NG, Ovechkin G), Carolina 0 (Trocheck NG, Svechnikov NG, Jarvis NG). Shots on Goal_Washington 14-8-14-4_40. Carolina 6-6-7-1_20. Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Carolina 0 of 2. Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 18-9-4 (20 shots-17 saves). Carolina, Raanta 10-4-3 (40-37). A_18,680 (18,680). T_2:59. Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Bryan Pancich.