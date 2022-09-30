Skip to main content
Washington 2, Detroit 0

Washington 0 1 1 2
Detroit 0 0 0 0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Carlson 1 (Kuznetsov, Johansen), 13:35.

Third Period_2, Washington, Eller 1 (Fehervary, Carlson), 18:54 (en).

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-10-12_31. Detroit 4-9-6_19.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Kuemper 0-0-0 (9 shots-9 saves). Detroit, Husso 0-0-0 (13-13), Detroit, Brattstrom 0-1-0 (17-16).

A_13,426 (20,000). T_2:16.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Andrew Smith.

Written By