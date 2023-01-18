Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105

Kuzma 11-24 1-3 27, Porzingis 6-17 6-6 22, Gafford 3-4 0-0 6, Beal 7-11 3-3 18, Morris 5-10 0-0 13, Avdija 6-11 0-1 14, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Hachimura 0-7 0-0 0, Kispert 1-2 2-2 5, Wright 3-8 4-4 11. Totals 42-95 16-19 116.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title