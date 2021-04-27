Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 — 0 Washington 1 0 0 — 1 First Period_1, Washington, Sprong 10 (Orlov), 1:29. Second Period_None. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-5-6_18. Washington 10-13-10_33. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Washington 0 of 2. Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 12-6-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Washington, Vanecek 18-9-3 (18-18). A_2,133 (18,277). T_2:27. Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Matt MacPherson. More for youSportsSoftball Top PerformersBy Will AldamSports'Special day:' UConn legend Jen Rizzotti returns home as...By Doug Bonjour