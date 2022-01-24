Warriors switch up practice routine, say it pays dividends JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 24, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 12:52 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — They call it “The Golden Hour.”
Each day after their film session, an hour goes up on the scoreboard clock and the Golden State Warriors break into small groups to begin working at three separate, 20-minute stations: on the court, in the weight room or with the training staff.