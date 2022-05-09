Warriors coach Steve Kerr out with COVID-19, Brown steps in JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer May 9, 2022 Updated: May 9, 2022 8:39 p.m.
1 of6 Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, right, reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) after a call during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks to the team as a flagrant-2 foul is reviewed during the first quarter of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Carlos Avila Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures to players during the first half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr leaves the practice court for a press conference on an off day practice before the Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, May 2, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Carlos Avila Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Kerr, 56, had been regularly wearing a mask at team headquarters in recent days.
