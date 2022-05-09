Skip to main content
Warriors coach Steve Kerr out with COVID-19, Brown steps in

JANIE McCAULEYAP Sports Writer

1of6Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, right, reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) after a call during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022.Jeff Chiu/AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kerr, 56, had been regularly wearing a mask at team headquarters in recent days.

The Warriors said Kerr had just received his result approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes before tipoff at Chase Center. Brown on Sunday reached agreement to become coach of the Sacramento Kings but will stay with the Warriors through their postseason run.

JANIE McCAULEY