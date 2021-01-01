Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 9:28 p.m.
1 of7 Northern Kentucky guard Trey Robinson (0) cheers after a basket by John Harge during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Purdue-Fort Wayne on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Albert Cesare/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Purdue-Fort Wayne guard Jalon Pipkins (50) draws a foul by Northern Kentucky guard Trevon Faulkner (12) as Purdue forward Dylan Carl (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Albert Cesare/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick (3) is fouled by Purdue-Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey (1) while attempting to dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Albert Cesare/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Northern Kentucky coach Darrin Horn speaks to the team during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Purdue-Fort Wayne on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Albert Cesare/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Northern Kentucky guard Bryson Langdon (11) drives on Purdue-Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Albert Cesare/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Northern Kentucky guard Trey Robinson (0) lays the ball up as Purdue-Fort Wayne forward Ra Kpedi (3) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Albert Cesare/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Northern Kentucky forward Adrian Nelson (4) grabs a rebound next to Purdue-Fort Wayne guard DeMierre Black (24) and forward Johnathan DeJurnett (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Albert Cesare/AP Show More Show Less
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky got past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 on Friday night. Trevon Faulkner added 21 points for the Norse. Faulkner also had six rebounds.
Bryson Langdon had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (4-4, 2-1 Horizon League).