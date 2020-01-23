Warren scores 25 points in Phoenix return, Pacers rout Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 25 points in his return to Phoenix, Domantas Sabonis added 24 and the Indiana Pacers rolled to a 112-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Warren was playing his first game against the Suns after being traded from Phoenix to Indiana during the offseason. The sixth-year forward — who played his first five years with the Suns — shot 11 of 18 from the field.

Sabonis added 13 rebounds. The Pacers have won six of their past seven games and stretched their winning streak against the Suns to six.

Phoenix never led and trailed by 25 by midway through the third quarter The Suns missed their first 11 shots from 3-point range before Elie Okobo hit one late in the third.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 17 points and nine rebounds. Devin Booker added 16 points. The Suns shot just 30 of 84 (36%) from the field.

Indiana led 54-48 at halftime. Warren and Sabonis both scored 12 points for the Pacers before the break. Booker scored 14 points for the Suns. They lost both games of a two-game homestand.

BROGDON MISSES SECOND HALF

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon didn't return to the game after leaving in the second quarter and getting three stitches for a cut on his forehead.

Brogdon scored five points and had three assists. He came into the game averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 assists. T.J. McConnell started the second half in Brodgon's place and finished with 10 points and 11 assists.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Warren and the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft were traded to the Pacers on draft day. He averaged a career-high 19.6 points two years ago and was the 14th overall pick in the 2014 draft. .. The Pacers had 45 bench points. Doug McDermott had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Suns: Rookie forward Cameron Johnson missed his third straight game with a right quad contusion. Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. ... Forward Aron Baynes (left hip soreness) missed his second straight game. He's averaging a career-high 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Golden State on Friday night.

Suns: At San Antonio on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports