Walsh's 2-run double propels Angels to 2-1 win over Dodgers JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 8 p.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh hit a two-run double in the third inning and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 2-1 victory Sunday over the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers.
After the Dodgers struck first in the third on Chris Taylor's two-out RBI single, the Angels responded in the home half when Walsh lined a bases-loaded, ground-rule double down the right-field line off Trevor Bauer (3-2).