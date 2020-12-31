Wall makes Houston debut, Rockets beat Kings 122-119 Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 9:52 p.m.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reaches in against Sacramento Kings Nemanja Bjelica who goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday Dec. 31, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard John Wall passes the ball around Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate steals the ball from Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday Dec. 31, 2020, in Houston.
Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes reacts after being called for a foul against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Houston.
Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley, right, pushes past Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday Dec. 31, 2020, in Houston.
HOUSTON (AP) — John Wall had 22 points and nine assists in his first game since 2018, James Harden had a big finish to score 33 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 122-119 on Thursday night.
Late in the fourth, Wall found James Harden in transition for a deep 3-pointer that gave Houston a one-point lead. The two celebrated with a high-five at midcourt.