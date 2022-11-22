Walker scores 30 in UAB's win over Georgia, 87-73

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan “Jelly” Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half when UAB ran away from Georgia for a 87-73 win on Tuesday in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket.

The 5-foot-11 Walker, who was the Conference USA player of the year last season, was 11-of-22 shooting with an array of drives. He had five 3-pointers and five assists. Eric Gaines added 14 points and eight assists, KJ Buffen had 11 points and Ledarrius Brewer 10. Trey Jemison grabbed nine boards to go with nine points.