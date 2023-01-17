Walker, Craig rally Texas Southern over Jackson State 84-82

HOUSTON (AP) — John Walker III scored 28 points and Chris Craig made a layup at the buzzer to lift Texas Southern over Jackson State 84-82 on Monday night.

Walker shot 10 of 14 from the field and 7 for 9 from the foul line for the Tigers (5-14, 1-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Zytarious Mortle added 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting with four 3-pointers and five rebounds. Davon Barnes recorded 16 points. Craig came off the bench to hit the game-winner. It was his only points of the game.