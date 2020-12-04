https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Wake-Forest-78-Charlotte-75-15774812.php
Wake Forest 78, Charlotte 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (3-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morra
|31
|3-5
|5-6
|1-3
|0
|1
|11
|Raca
|33
|9-14
|5-7
|2-9
|1
|3
|24
|Conti
|36
|7-12
|9-9
|0-2
|1
|1
|23
|Harrison
|28
|1-5
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|3
|Spear
|31
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|5
|8
|Summiel
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|2
|Hoard
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|23
|3-7
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|4
|7
|Hinds
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|21-25
|8-35
|4
|17
|78
Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Raca 1-3, Conti 0-2, Harrison 0-1, Spear 0-5, Hoard 0-1, Brown 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Raca 2, Summiel 1, Brown 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Morra 2, Spear 2, Raca 1, Conti 1, Harrison 1, Brown 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Spear 2, Morra 1, Conti 1, Harrison 1, Summiel 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE (0-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCullough
|11
|1-2
|1-4
|1-5
|0
|3
|3
|Harris
|21
|2-4
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|5
|Busick
|33
|3-10
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|9
|Jett-Wilson
|26
|4-8
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|4
|9
|McMillian
|36
|7-10
|6-8
|0-2
|6
|4
|20
|Pearson
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Williams
|21
|2-5
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|5
|Konek
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Lawrence
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Linney
|25
|6-12
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|19
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|13-20
|6-29
|9
|21
|75
Percentages: FG 48.214, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Linney 5-8, Busick 1-4, Jett-Wilson 1-1, Konek 1-1, McMillian 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris 1, Pearson 1)
Turnovers: 11 (McMillian 5, McCullough 1, Busick 1, Jett-Wilson 1, Konek 1, Lawrence 1, Linney 1)
Steals: 3 (Linney 2, Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wake Forest
|20
|21
|21
|16
|—
|78
|Charlotte
|22
|15
|20
|18
|—
|75
A_52
Officials_Deanna Jackson, David Jenkins, Kylie Galloway
