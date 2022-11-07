Wake Forest 71, Fairfield 59

Cook 5-8 3-6 13, Jeanne-Rose 1-5 0-4 2, Willis 1-3 0-0 2, Fields 5-10 1-2 14, Wojcik 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 9-17 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title